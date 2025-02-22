"Klagenfurt saves money"
Voglauer: “Get out of the airport, costs millions!”
Olga Voglauer presents green savings potential for the budget in the "Krone" series: indoor swimming pool, waste collection, post pandering, airport
The Greens have their own philosophy of life, which also plays a major role when it comes to the city budget. Today, Green Secretary General Olga Voglauer talks about the savings plans for Klagenfurt in the "Krone" series:
"I would withdraw Klagenfurt from the holding company for the airport as quickly as possible - that costs millions. Today we are already celebrating over 200,000 passengers, we already had 500,000! No one in Klagenfurt will be talking about the airport in the Koralm Railway era at the latest.
Indoor bar for the trade fair
Of course, the planned indoor swimming pool is also an issue. It has already become a curse. We shouldn't move to a swamp area where we would have to pay 100,000 euros a year in rent, but to the trade fair center. A swimming pool there - with the ice rink as part of the package - costs the least in economic terms. All parents would have to take their children to the Südring, where there are no facilities. The whole city would live from an indoor swimming pool at the trade fair.
We could also easily save two million euros on waste collection by operating in shifts, as we have long known.
There is a lot of money to be saved in the administrative structure. Maria Luise Mathiaschitz (SP) did this well, but under Philipp Liesnig the signs have changed. Salaries should be frozen in the event of a changeover. The post shuffling in the politburo should be stopped.
We are fighting against a deputy magistrate director. We need a long-term staffing plan and must streamline the administration.
And one more thing: introducing parking fees in the Ostbucht and at the Minimundus will bring in additional revenue."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
