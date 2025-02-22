Voglauer: “Get out of the airport, costs millions!”

Indoor bar for the trade fair

Of course, the planned indoor swimming pool is also an issue. It has already become a curse. We shouldn't move to a swamp area where we would have to pay 100,000 euros a year in rent, but to the trade fair center. A swimming pool there - with the ice rink as part of the package - costs the least in economic terms. All parents would have to take their children to the Südring, where there are no facilities. The whole city would live from an indoor swimming pool at the trade fair.