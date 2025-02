Crashes, rider changes: This is how the toughest race went

"I have been a part of KTM for many years. It is something special to be able to give them the title - especially in these difficult times when employees are being made redundant. It's tough, but we're still fighting, we're still winning," said Daniel Sanders in mid-January when he won the Dakar Rally in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia. After more than 53 hours of riding time and almost 7800 kilometers, the Australian thus clinched the 20th victory for KTM in this prestigious race.