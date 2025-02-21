Philharmonie Salzburg finally gets a home

On Friday, Fuchs presented a varied program for 2025/26, which includes many cross-over projects and exciting formats in addition to pure classical music. Fuchs explained that the nomadic nature of the orchestra has finally come to an end. The orchestra is due to move into its new premises in May or June. In addition to a large rehearsal room, the former theater will also house rehearsal rooms, a music archive, administration and a ticket office. The costs of around three million euros for the purchase and renovation will be shared equally between the City and Province of Salzburg, said Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) at the presentation.