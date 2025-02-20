Economic researcher warns: Europe on the brink of collapse!

Putin, tariffs, chaos: Europe has no answers

Bonin also takes a dim view of the Ukraine crisis. "And what will we do if Putin attacks the Baltic states? There will be no solutions," says the researcher. The EU also has no answers to the threat of US tariffs: "We might react to tariffs by imposing new tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles. But we will probably not say that we will shut down the American digital networks. That's the powerlessness of politics!"