Poison bait in Gleisdorf: “Toni” dies in agony

The hours Andreas Heider, owner of "Toni", describes are gruesome: On Tuesday, they left their beloved dog alone in their house in Urscha near Gleisdorf as usual during the day - with the door to the garden open. When they returned home, "Toni" greeted them happily, but the next moment he keeled over. Then everything happened very quickly: Andreas and Michaela Heider brought the dog, who would not stop vomiting, to the Gleisdorf animal ambulance. They managed to stabilize him at first, but he died in his owners' arms shortly afterwards.