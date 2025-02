Bears end hibernation and the snow comes

In the end, however, the bear took the snow in her stride and can now be seen in the outdoor enclosure every day, although at the moment it is mainly to have her breakfast in the morning. Bear Aragon, whose 32 years are already in his bones, is quite different. "After hibernating since November, his old joints are understandably not yet doing so well. But he is receiving medical care and supportive medication. His will is definitely there and so is his appetite," says Grebner.