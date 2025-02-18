Bird flu more widespread than assumed

Recent outbreak in poultry and dairy farms

Avian influenza is currently widespread in wild birds around the world, and many wild mammals are also infected. The virus has recently led to outbreaks in poultry and dairy farms in the USA. It is still unclear how the vets became infected with the pathogen. According to studies, H5N1 is transmitted via the raw milk of affected cows - i.e. primarily via milking machines and equipment.