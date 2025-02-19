"Krone" commentary
Villach – the second
The horror is approaching: Villach, the second largest city in Carinthia, close to Italy, a transportation hub and old trading town, has always been multicultural. Administered for centuries by the Archbishopric of Bamberg, close to the Carinthian Slovenes, gateway to Friuli, ethnic and cultural diversity has never been a problem here.
In recent years, however, Villach has also become the destination of numerous migrants, mainly from the Islamic world. And they have long dominated the cityscape, especially at weekends. Loitering black-bearded lads, mostly in front of the barber stores and kebab stands. And now this bloody knife attack.
ON THE ONE HAND, of course, we know the Geneva Refugee Convention and the value of the right to asylum.
ON THE OTHER hand, we have to admit that the integration of these migrants has failed completely. It doesn't take a knife attack on a group of young people in Villach, just a glance at the numerous problems and unspectacular assaults from the migrant milieu.
And the politicians responsible are at best content to announce tough measures after the event. Preventively, however, the executive avoids tightening controls on this migrant milieu - for fear of being racist. If there had been more police on Villach's main square, 14-year-old schoolboy Christoph would still be alive.
