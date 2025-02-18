57-year-old in distress
Rescuers had to break down four doors of the apartment
An Innviertler in medical distress had raised the alarm by telephone. Then the connection was suddenly cut off. However, the anonymous caller could be located via cell phone tracking. For the emergency services, however, it was a particular challenge to get into the man's heavily secured apartment.
A 57-year-old man in Andorf apparently wanted to make his apartment as burglar-proof as possible. However, on Tuesday night, he suddenly developed serious health problems.
The man from the Innviertel region dialed the emergency services, could only stammer "Help, help" and then the call was cut off. However, police officers quickly managed to trace the location of the anonymous caller using a cell phone locator. As it turned out, it was an apartment on the 2nd floor of a building complex next to the parish church.
"We were requested by the police and rescue services, but the locked apartment door had a multi-point lock and could therefore not be opened so quickly," explains fire brigade commander Christoph Schaschinger.
Telescopic boom lift also deployed
At the same time, an attempt was made to reach the man in need of help in the inner courtyard using a telescopic mast platform set up by the fire department. "We could see from the outside that he was lying motionless in bed," explains Schaschinger.
Due to imminent danger, the front door was finally cut open with a rescue saw. Then the next surprise: three other doors inside were also firmly locked. "I've never experienced anything like this before," said the head of the fire brigade.
Unresponsive
The 57-year-old was unresponsive and did not react to anything else. Fortunately, his life was not in danger. After receiving first aid, the patient was rescued and transported to Schärding Hospital, from where he was transferred to Braunau Hospital later that day.
