On January 29, a Wednesday, there was a brutal knife attack in the cemetery opposite the LKH University Hospital Graz: a (still) unknown perpetrator stabbed the 73-year-old woman with a Stanley knife. Other visitors to the cemetery had found the woman and alerted the emergency services. At the time, the pensioner was still able to say that she had been attacked by a man. She was taken to the university hospital and given intensive medical care.