At the end of January, a 73-year-old pensioner who had visited her husband's grave was attacked with a knife by an unknown person at the Leonhard cemetery in Graz. She fought for her life for days, but her condition is now stable. She could be questioned.
On January 29, a Wednesday, there was a brutal knife attack in the cemetery opposite the LKH University Hospital Graz: a (still) unknown perpetrator stabbed the 73-year-old woman with a Stanley knife. Other visitors to the cemetery had found the woman and alerted the emergency services. At the time, the pensioner was still able to say that she had been attacked by a man. She was taken to the university hospital and given intensive medical care.
The police were only able to question the victim a few days ago, according to an inquiry. Unfortunately, this has not provided any new leads in the search for the perpetrator.
The interrogation of the victim had to be carried out with caution, and there could be another one in the next few days, according to the medical authorities.
The recent sparse information from the public had not yielded any clues on examination, nor had investigations in the vicinity of the cemetery. The private surroundings of the pensioner were clarified immediately after the crime, said the police spokesman. Even the increased patrol activity at cemeteries in Graz - by officers in plain clothes or in uniform - had not led to any observations or findings.
The State Office of Criminal Investigation is therefore still appealing for information. They are also looking for observations at and around the Leonhard cemetery, even before the crime, such as whether a man behaved conspicuously there.
Witnesses should contact the LKA on 059133 60 3333 or call the emergency number 133.
