Villach alpinist swept away by an avalanche

The man from Villach and a friend had undertaken a ski tour on the slopes of the so-called Rifugio Celso Gilberti in the Sella Nevea area in Italy on Saturday. The 30-year-old was on his way down the steep gullies to his waiting companion when the masses of snow came loose. The man was swept about 200 meters by the avalanche. He was able to deploy his avalanche airbag. This kept him on the surface.