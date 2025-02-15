Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria, also called on a future government to respond to the knife attack: "This is an unbelievable act. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims and with the people of Carinthia. But this must finally wake up the entire republic. I have been saying for months that a future government must take strict measures against those who refuse to integrate, otherwise there is no need for it to come into power. That is what Lower Austria is demanding. And if these strict measures are not taken, then a government from Lower Austria will have no support."