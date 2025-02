Search operation: 12-year-old seriously injured under the piste

According to Prantl, he had seen her for the last time at around 2 pm, and the man then raised the alarm at around 4.30 pm. A large search operation was launched by St. Johann Mountain Rescue with 12 men, the Alpine Police and the mountain railroad. "We then found the 12-year-old relatively soon at around 5 pm in a ditch under the Eichenhof piste," says Prantl.