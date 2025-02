Smallpox (black pox) no longer exists. They were declared eradicated in 1979. After an estimated 12,000 years. The earliest known victim of smallpox by name was Pharaoh Ramses V. He died of the disease over 3000 years ago, and the characteristic scars can still be seen on his mummy. Smallpox has faithfully accompanied mankind throughout history. It was so widespread that over the centuries it took on the character of an inescapable hereditary evil - you couldn't escape it because you were born with it, as with original sin.