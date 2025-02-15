New tax models
How deep will guests soon have to dig into their pockets?
The future structure of Carinthian tourism has already been roughly determined. The reform will also include new regulations for local and overnight taxes. The "Krone" is familiar with the various options on the table.
The 125 tourism units (31 associations, 9 regions, Kärnten-Werbung and 84 municipalities that take care of tourism matters themselves) are to become just ten: Nine multi-municipal tourism associations and one provincial tourism organization. This is intended to "minimize system costs", as Tourism Minister Sebastian Schuschnig explains in an interview with "Krone". There will also be a clear division of responsibilities.
Negotiators have been consistently positive about the status of the tourism reform. The talks are "constructive" and everyone involved is aware of "the necessity of an amendment to the law". In the coming week, the tourism experts will now tackle another hot potato: the tax reform! Carinthia has a "tax system that is too complex".
Increase and consolidation
Guests in Carinthia currently pay a local tax and an overnight stay tax per night. The amount of the local tax is determined by the municipalities themselves; a maximum of two euros per overnight stay is permitted. The overnight stay tax is a state tax and currently amounts to 70 cents. This means that a guest will pay a maximum of 2.70 euros per night in Carinthia. As reported, the negotiators are now working on merging it into a uniform "tourist tax". There will be no way around an increase.
Free public transport included in booking?
What the reform should look like will be discussed in the coming week. Some versions are already floating around. While the Chamber of Commerce has called for an infrastructure fund - financed from these very funds - in order to be able to implement any projects that arise, there is also increasing talk of a mobility levy. "Mobility will play an increasingly important role in the future - especially micro-public transport," Schuschnig also predicts. The proposal is therefore apparently on the table that tourists will be able to use public transport free of charge in future with their booking, but will also have to pay the mobility tax - figures between 50 cents and one euro are currently circulating. As an alternative, separate guest tickets are also being considered. "But this would require further expansion of the service." And that requires money.
Negotiations will show how much holidaymakers will have to pay in the end and who will get how much of the soon to be reformed tax: "We need a simple solution. In the end, the guest must feel what they are paying the money for," summarizes the Provincial Councillor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
