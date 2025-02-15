How deep will guests soon have to dig into their pockets?

Free public transport included in booking?

What the reform should look like will be discussed in the coming week. Some versions are already floating around. While the Chamber of Commerce has called for an infrastructure fund - financed from these very funds - in order to be able to implement any projects that arise, there is also increasing talk of a mobility levy. "Mobility will play an increasingly important role in the future - especially micro-public transport," Schuschnig also predicts. The proposal is therefore apparently on the table that tourists will be able to use public transport free of charge in future with their booking, but will also have to pay the mobility tax - figures between 50 cents and one euro are currently circulating. As an alternative, separate guest tickets are also being considered. "But this would require further expansion of the service." And that requires money.