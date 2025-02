Young man from Vorarlberg loses his life in accident

The tragedy occurred at around 0.25 a.m. on Bucher Straße. The 24-year-old was driving downhill towards Wolfurt when he lost control of his vehicle on a slight left-hand bend for reasons that are still unclear. The car drifted off the road, thundered over a snow-covered crest, lost contact with the ground and crashed into a tree with full force after around 13 meters. The police were alerted immediately when the vehicle triggered an eCall, meaning that the emergency services were on the scene just a few minutes later.