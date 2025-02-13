Taliban offer Germany help with deportations

Deportations to Afghanistan had long been suspended because the country is considered unsafe, Germany has no diplomatic relations with the Taliban government and international law guarantees protection from persecution. Scholz used his election campaign appearance in Fürth as an opportunity to call for the deportation of foreign criminals and announced a crackdown. "This perpetrator cannot count on any leniency. He must be punished and he must leave the country," said the SPD politician. An act like the one in Munich could neither be tolerated nor accepted. "It must therefore be very clear that the judiciary will take tough action against this perpetrator with all the means at its disposal," said Scholz.