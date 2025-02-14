Vorteilswelt
In the district capital:

Lobner has it good

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 13:00

Gänserndorf's ÖVP and town leader René Lobner narrowly missed out on a majority with just one mandate. Following final talks on Wednesday evening, the member of the provincial parliament has now set his motto for the coming period as "a game of free forces". However, he should always have good cards when it comes to decisions with a 50% hurdle.

The ÖVP only needs one vote to achieve a 50% majority in votes. Counterexample, theoretically meant: In return, all other parties would have to agree on votes and all vote together to achieve an absolute majority against the blacks. "I advocate more cooperation and rely on the play of free forces," says Lobner, describing the situation in his own words. And: an "exciting and challenging time" lies ahead - from healthcare to the Marchfeld expressway, which has been prevented for the time being. "And everyone should be able to make a constructive contribution to often difficult decisions."

Mayoral election: Majority for Lobner, relatively many invalid votes 
Lobner had a clear lead in the mayoral vote: out of 36 votes cast, 26 went to the member of the provincial parliament, although seven invalid votes put him in second place, which corresponds to almost a quarter of Lobner's share. Wolfgang Lehner from the SPÖ received three votes.

Vice office also for the ÖVP
However, the ÖVP also won the deputy mayor in the election: Wolfgang Halwachs lives in "Gänserndorf Süd", which is located on the outskirts, and is supposed to act as a link in the event of conflicts. Only recently there were disagreements about childcare, which took place in the district just five kilometers away (we reported).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Leisser
