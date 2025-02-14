Lobner has it good

The ÖVP only needs one vote to achieve a 50% majority in votes. Counterexample, theoretically meant: In return, all other parties would have to agree on votes and all vote together to achieve an absolute majority against the blacks. "I advocate more cooperation and rely on the play of free forces," says Lobner, describing the situation in his own words. And: an "exciting and challenging time" lies ahead - from healthcare to the Marchfeld expressway, which has been prevented for the time being. "And everyone should be able to make a constructive contribution to often difficult decisions."