As forerunner only six tenths behind Ass Schwarz

Three top runs in the World Cup

The 22-year-old had already proven his talent beforehand at the World Cup in Schladming - as the forerunner, he lost only seven tenths to Joan Verdu's (Andorra) best time in the second run of the giant slalom (on a top slope, of course!) and six tenths to compatriot Marco Schwarz, who was third fastest. Heine: "That showed me that I'm not that far away - racing in Schladming for the first time was an experience." He also only lost 1.1 seconds in the first RTL run - and in his only slalom run only one second on the best time of the superstars.