Knocking on the World Cup door
As forerunner only six tenths behind Ass Schwarz
A talented skier on his way to the top! Oscar Heine from Wolfsberg came a strong second in the slalom at the European Cup in Spain last week. However, his biggest test of talent came in January as a forerunner at the World Cup in Schladming. He only lost six tenths to former world champion Marco Schwarz in the second RTL run and was always up there with the stars.
What a lightning breakthrough! Carinthian skier Oscar Heine had to start the European Cup slaloms in Baqueira Beret (Sp) with bib number 55. Despite this handicap, he finished in tenth place - and on the second day, with number 24, he took his first podium finish in second place. "So much just worked out for me on these two days! I was finally able to impress in the race," said the delighted athlete from St. Michael/Lavanttal.
Second starting group
As a result, he has already fought his way up into the second starting group in the European Cup - a huge advantage: "When you're 55th on the piste, you're obviously at a huge disadvantage. I'm looking forward to starting a race very early for the first time."
Three top runs in the World Cup
The 22-year-old had already proven his talent beforehand at the World Cup in Schladming - as the forerunner, he lost only seven tenths to Joan Verdu's (Andorra) best time in the second run of the giant slalom (on a top slope, of course!) and six tenths to compatriot Marco Schwarz, who was third fastest. Heine: "That showed me that I'm not that far away - racing in Schladming for the first time was an experience." He also only lost 1.1 seconds in the first RTL run - and in his only slalom run only one second on the best time of the superstars.
Fixed ticket is the plan
Oscar is clearly knocking on the World Cup door: "Of course that's my long-term goal. But the Austrian slalom team is really well staffed. I'll probably have to try and get a top 3 result in the final European Cup ranking next year to secure a permanent ticket to the top."
This season, the ÖSV B squad athlete will be heading to Norway for three stops in March: "I'll be keeping fit at FIS races until then."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
