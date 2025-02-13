Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gigantic rip-off

Hope for victims of “financial service providers”

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 14:22

A number of people in Vorarlberg have also entrusted their savings to the various platforms of "BARAK" and "LENHOFF" and lost a lot of money in the process. Now the Association for Combating Cybercrime against Retail Investors and Consumers (EFRI) is asking victims who have lost €3,000 or more to come forward.

0 Kommentare

When the dream of quick money leads to financial ruin: Countless people in German-speaking countries have been taken in by the criminal financial service providers "Gai BARAK" and "Uwe LENHOFF" via various platforms, including several people from Vorarlberg. Paul Ruschnig, consumer protection officer at the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor, has repeatedly had to deal with such cases in recent years, with some of the scams threatening people's livelihoods: Mr. A. was defrauded of 270,000 euros, Mr. B. lost 200,000 euros. A woman from Dornbirn lost around 47,000 euros, a man from Götzn 191,000 euros, a man from Montafon even lost more than 270,000 euros and a man in Walgau almost 30,000 euros. The list goes on and on.

Doubly perfidious: there are now so many victims of online scams that criminals have turned it into a business model. They eloquently offer help to the victims, but demand an advance payment in return - of course, nothing happens. The data of victims has long since become a coveted commodity among fraudsters.

A reputable address: the EFRI initiative
The EFRI initiative has been fighting against this excessive rip-off for years. With campaigns, in court, side by side with consumer protection and the Federal Criminal Police Office. EFRI is currently looking for victims who have lost 3000 euros or more through the payment service provider "Payvision BV". The background: the public prosecutor's office in Cologne has seized several million euros from "P2P GmbH" - an illegal money collection point to which victims had transferred money. It has been agreed with the public prosecutor's office that victims from Austria can also file claims via EFRI. There is no guarantee of success, participation is voluntary. There are no costs - only in the event of success is 15 percent of the reimbursement to be paid to the litigation funder. 

Victims in Vorarlberg who require further information should contact Paul Rusching at AK Vorarlberg (Tel. 050 258 DW 3024, e-mail paul.rusching@ak-vorarlberg.at).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf