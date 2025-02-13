Hope for victims of “financial service providers”

A reputable address: the EFRI initiative

The EFRI initiative has been fighting against this excessive rip-off for years. With campaigns, in court, side by side with consumer protection and the Federal Criminal Police Office. EFRI is currently looking for victims who have lost 3000 euros or more through the payment service provider "Payvision BV". The background: the public prosecutor's office in Cologne has seized several million euros from "P2P GmbH" - an illegal money collection point to which victims had transferred money. It has been agreed with the public prosecutor's office that victims from Austria can also file claims via EFRI. There is no guarantee of success, participation is voluntary. There are no costs - only in the event of success is 15 percent of the reimbursement to be paid to the litigation funder.