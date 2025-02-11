Agreement reached in noise lawsuit over marshalling yard

ÖBB pleased with the agreement

Franz Hammerschmid from ÖBB Infrastruktur AG is pleased with the agreement: "In the interests of the local residents, we have implemented a large number of measures at the Graz-Gösting marshalling yard and significantly reduced the background noise so that good coexistence is also possible in the future. These include the construction of new noise barriers, the raising of an existing noise barrier and the installation of a lubricant system to reduce noise emissions directly at the valley brake."