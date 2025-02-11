In Graz-Gösting
Agreement reached in noise lawsuit over marshalling yard
Since September 2022, 100 local residents have been involved in a lawsuit against ÖBB at the Civil Provincial Court against noise from the Graz-Gösting marshalling yard. An agreement has now been reached.
The civil proceedings regarding the Graz-Gösting marshalling yard were concluded on Tuesday: Due to the proven significant reduction in noise, the two parties - ÖBB and local residents - agreed to end the lawsuit, as the claim in the lawsuit ("refrain from the loud "squeaking" noises") was fulfilled.
ÖBB pleased with the agreement
Franz Hammerschmid from ÖBB Infrastruktur AG is pleased with the agreement: "In the interests of the local residents, we have implemented a large number of measures at the Graz-Gösting marshalling yard and significantly reduced the background noise so that good coexistence is also possible in the future. These include the construction of new noise barriers, the raising of an existing noise barrier and the installation of a lubricant system to reduce noise emissions directly at the valley brake."
According to ÖBB, there are no plans to relocate the transfer station and it is "off the table due to the successful measures".
