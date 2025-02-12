Drug smuggling exploded in an unexpected way

The cultivation, possession and consumption of cannabis is now legal in Bavaria. At least under strict legal regulations. However, this has had a consequence that no one had expected: drug smuggling from Upper Austria to Bavaria has increased dramatically, while the expected explosion in the other direction has been much less spectacular. "Because it is still illegal for Austrians to possess drugs in Bavaria, purchasing them remains illegal," is how the police explain why the people of Mühlviertel and Innviertel cannot simply "stock up" in Bavaria up to the exemption limit of 25 grams.