After legalization
Drug smuggling exploded in an unexpected way
After cannabis legalization, more imports to Upper Austria were expected at the Upper Austrian-Bavarian border. But things turned out quite differently. Although the cultivation of cannabis on the other side of the border was approved, prices on the black market there exploded. But it is actually quite logical.
The cultivation, possession and consumption of cannabis is now legal in Bavaria. At least under strict legal regulations. However, this has had a consequence that no one had expected: drug smuggling from Upper Austria to Bavaria has increased dramatically, while the expected explosion in the other direction has been much less spectacular. "Because it is still illegal for Austrians to possess drugs in Bavaria, purchasing them remains illegal," is how the police explain why the people of Mühlviertel and Innviertel cannot simply "stock up" in Bavaria up to the exemption limit of 25 grams.
Price has doubled
And Upper Austrians would be foolish to travel to Bavaria to get their hands on "weed". Because on the other side of the border, legalization has had a massive impact on the price - it has doubled.
More demand cannot be met legally
The background to this is that every over-18-year-old is allowed to carry up to 25 grams of cannabis for personal use in public places. Cultivation at home is also permitted, but the harvest may not be passed on. Although demand has risen sharply as a result, the legal supply has only increased slightly in comparison.
Drug finds have risen sharply
The Bavarian border police have presented the first figures following legalization: In 2024, there were 80 percent more drug seizures compared to the previous year, totaling 680 kilos, two thirds of which was cannabis. The quantity seized has even increased more than sevenfold.
Hopes for a reversal of liberalization
"This means that cannabis liberalization has led to the flourishing of smuggling and organized crime," says VP Regional Director Florian Hiegelsberger, hoping that the regulation will be withdrawn after the elections in Germany on 23 February.
