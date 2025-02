“I want to become champion with the WAC!”

Alessandro Schöpf is back in Austria. For the first time in the Bundesliga - and at the age of 31. He left his Tyrolean homeland at the age of 15, trained with Bayern's 2014 champions under Guardiola alongside stars such as Robben and Ribery, made 143 Bundesliga appearances with Schalke and Bielefeld - before spending two-and-a-half years in the American MLS for Vancouver. Yesterday, Schöpf docked in Wolfsberg - where he signed a contract until the summer of 2026 plus an option. And the midfielder has big plans. .