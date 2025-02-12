What have the men in Lower Austria been up to this year?

Roses and sweets

However, gift preferences between Enns and Leitha differ only marginally from the Austria-wide trend. Flowers rank first with 48 percent. Roses are still the big hit, followed by tulips and orchids. Chocolates and other sweets are also popular on Valentine's Day, with 38% of people choosing them. And as many as 15 percent give gift vouchers to spend time together at a restaurant, cinema or theater. In total, retailers in Lower Austria are expecting sales of around 40 million euros.