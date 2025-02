Ambitious young bosses honored in Salzburg

"Thank you for still binding books. It's great that you continue to offer the quality of the past," says Berit Baumann, for example, from long-standing customers. The 28-year-old has taken over a 130-year-old bookbindery in Salzburg. After completing her apprenticeship in Saalfelden and passing her master craftsman's examination, she got talking to the previous owners in 2022. "We quickly came to an agreement. It's exciting to take over such an old traditional business," says Baumann about her company.