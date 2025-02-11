Behind the scenes
SPÖ presents documents: “Outpatient clinic closure never an issue”
The relocation of the acute accident surgery outpatient clinic from Bruck to Leoben and the reduction in outpatient clinic times at Voitsberg Regional Hospital have caused outrage among the SPÖ. The accusation that they had once supported the decisions as a governing party is now something the Reds want to finally wipe off the table.
As a partner of the ÖVP, the SPÖ has supported structural changes in the hospital sector in recent years. That is a fact. Accordingly, observers were astonished when the Reds - now in their new role as an opposition party - called for a large demonstration in Bruck an der Mur in January.
Our trust in the former government partner was recently shaken. We knew about the planned relocation of the department, but the closure of the acute outpatient clinic was never an issue.
SPÖ-Klubobmann Hannes Schwarz
The outrage was triggered by the closure of the 24-hour emergency outpatient clinic. "This was never agreed with us," emphasized the new SPÖ leader Max Lercher and other comrades over and over again. There was even talk of "breaking our word". But they didn't want to believe it.
Club chairman Hannes Schwarz finally loses his cool in this context - and presents the minutes of the meeting of the "Provincial Target Control Commission", dated June 13, 2024, to rehabilitate his party. And indeed, it only mentions the "transfer of the Orthopaedics and Traumatology Department from Bruck to Leoben", not a word is said about an outpatient clinic closure. At least not on that day.
The reduction in services at LKH Voitsberg was also "never up for discussion", emphasizes Schwarz. There is also an official letter about this, which is available to the "Krone". "I can assure you that the current range of services (...) will be continued in this form (...)", writes Karlheinz Kornhäusl, ÖVP State Councillor for Health, in a letter to the Chairman of the Works Council. The letter was sent on November 8, 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.