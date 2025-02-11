SPÖ presents documents: “Outpatient clinic closure never an issue”

The reduction in services at LKH Voitsberg was also "never up for discussion", emphasizes Schwarz. There is also an official letter about this, which is available to the "Krone". "I can assure you that the current range of services (...) will be continued in this form (...)", writes Karlheinz Kornhäusl, ÖVP State Councillor for Health, in a letter to the Chairman of the Works Council. The letter was sent on November 8, 2024.