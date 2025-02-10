And: Hinti likes it!
First division champions have Klagenfurt players in their sights
With the 0-0 draw against Salzburg, Austria Klagenfurt breathed a sigh of relief after five consecutive defeats. Of course, Martin Hinteregger was big in the picture. The "comebacker" was fully convincing, was the best man on the pitch and was also praised by his colleagues. But the central defender could now lose a teammate. . .
Martin Hinteregger is back - and how! "It's like I've never been away, isn't it?" beamed the new Austria Klagenfurt signing after the 0-0 draw against Salzburg. No wonder - because "Hinti" was definitely the best man on the pitch.
4980 fans had come to the Wörthersee Stadium - many of them just because of him - and saw how the comebacker straddled, fought, divided, won what felt like every header duel and even scored a free-kick. A mega chance from Daghim from nine meters, probably Salzburg's best, was blocked just in time as he jumped in (56'). And so Klagenfurt kept a clean sheet for the first time in eight games, the first time since the 1:0 at GAK on September 29!
Also because Salzburg were brutally weak in the first half in particular, completely devoid of ideas and headless, and only woke up afterwards - but failed to convert the few opportunities they had: goalkeeper Spari only had to intervene twice with a central Blank header (45') and a failed Onisiwo lob (63').
Curd strudel from Salzburg
In the end, Hinteregger was not only happy about the swap of shirts with Salzburg goalie Schlager and the tasty curd cheese strudel from Bullen chef Tobias Brunner - but also about the first Austria point after five defeats (with 1:17 goals!) en suite.
Cvetko raves about Hinteregger
"We won 0:0!" laughed Hinteregger, whose impact was really big. "His presence on the pitch, his diagonal balls, also his offensive header strength with set-pieces - Hinti is a pillar," said a delighted Chris Cvetko, who this time played as a left winger in the 3-5-2 system and had the best Austria chance with his long-range shot after seven minutes (Schlager defended for a corner).
"I can do even better"
Hinteregger himself, who had analyzed the Salzburg team in the morning via video study and "was nervous as always", still sees room for improvement: "I can still do better in the build-up play and generally with the ball!" Sounds almost like a dangerous threat to the competition. . .
Pacult is pleased
Klagenfurt coach Peter Pacult was delighted to have at least snatched a point from the Bulls at home for the third time in a row (2:2, 4:3, 0:0). "We hardly conceded anything - that was the key today! Congratulations to the team. Even if we let up a bit in attack in the second half," said the cult coach.
First division champions close to Bonnah
But it's possible that "PP" will lose another man! Because Solomon Bonnah was watched by a reigning first division champion on Sunday: NK Celje, also represented in the Conference League, are seriously interested in the winger - in Slovenia, a transfer is still possible until February 16.
