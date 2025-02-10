First division champions have Klagenfurt players in their sights

4980 fans had come to the Wörthersee Stadium - many of them just because of him - and saw how the comebacker straddled, fought, divided, won what felt like every header duel and even scored a free-kick. A mega chance from Daghim from nine meters, probably Salzburg's best, was blocked just in time as he jumped in (56'). And so Klagenfurt kept a clean sheet for the first time in eight games, the first time since the 1:0 at GAK on September 29!