Double winner Urban
Parachutists win four gold medals
The skydivers from HSV Red Bull Salzburg won four gold medals and one silver and one bronze at the Parachute Ski World Cup in Sappada (It). Sophie Grill, Michael Urban and the team were responsible for the victories in the junior and men's competitions.
The skydivers of HSV Red Bull Salzburg continue to collect precious metals. Six medals went to the Salzburg team at the second World Cup stop in Sappada, Italy. Despite challenging weather conditions, the athletes of HSV Red Bull Salzburg were able to deliver consistently strong performances in both the giant slalom and the finish jump, even in the absence of favorite Sebastian Graser (who will be back at the home World Championships in St. Johann in mid-March).
The 25-year-old Sophie Grill dominated the women's competition almost at will and came out on top after setting two fastest times on the ski slope. "The backdrop here is just amazing, it's so beautiful for jumping. The conditions weren't easy, so I'm all the happier about my victory," said a delighted Sophie Grill about her second gold of the season.
Michael Urban caused quite a stir in the men's competition. The 23-year-old army athlete not only took the crown in the junior classification, but also snatched the gold medal in the men's classification.
"We all had a great giant slalom and I'm very happy. Especially as this is my first World Cup victory in parachute skiing," said Urban, delighted with his two gold medals. His teammate Joachim Knauss finished directly behind him in second place in the junior classification. Knauss also made it onto the men's podium with a strong third place, not least thanks to his excellent skiing performance.
The HSV Red Bull Salzburg I team put in an outstanding performance against the international competition to take gold. With this result, HSV Red Bull Salzburg remains on course to win the overall World Cup and goes into the big season finale in a stronger position.
