Again without Pöltl
Toronto Raptors lose against NBA leader Thunder
Once again without Jakob Pöltl on the floor, the Toronto Raptors suffered another defeat in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday (local time). The Canadians lost 109-121 at league leaders Oklahoma City Thunder, thus remaining winless for the seventh game of the season in which the 2.13-meter center from Vienna was absent. He is currently suffering from a bruised hip.
Oklahoma City took a ten-point lead in the first quarter in Chet Holmgren's comeback after a three-month break due to a pelvic fracture and controlled the game with aplomb over the rest of the way. Jalen Williams with 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 25 were the best scorers. Toronto also had to do without top scorer RJ Barrett in addition to Pöltl. New signing Brandon Ingram was also not yet involved in the game. Scottie Barnes scored 21 points in the Canadians' third defeat in a row.
The Raptors' next opponent will be the Houston Rockets away from home on Sunday. The fourth-placed team in the Western Conference has lost five games in a row recently.
Cleveland wins in Washington
The Cleveland Cavaliers, number one in the NBA East, won 134:124 at the Washington Wizards. Donovan Mitchell was responsible for 33 points. Even a career-best performance by Jordan Poole with 45 points was not enough for the NBA's bottom club from the US capital to secure its tenth win of the season. Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to a 135:127 win over the Utah Jazz. The guard scored 47 points.
