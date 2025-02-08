Toronto Raptors lose against NBA leader Thunder

Oklahoma City took a ten-point lead in the first quarter in Chet Holmgren's comeback after a three-month break due to a pelvic fracture and controlled the game with aplomb over the rest of the way. Jalen Williams with 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 25 were the best scorers. Toronto also had to do without top scorer RJ Barrett in addition to Pöltl. New signing Brandon Ingram was also not yet involved in the game. Scottie Barnes scored 21 points in the Canadians' third defeat in a row.