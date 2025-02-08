Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Again without Pöltl

Toronto Raptors lose against NBA leader Thunder

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 08:27

Once again without Jakob Pöltl on the floor, the Toronto Raptors suffered another defeat in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday (local time). The Canadians lost 109-121 at league leaders Oklahoma City Thunder, thus remaining winless for the seventh game of the season in which the 2.13-meter center from Vienna was absent. He is currently suffering from a bruised hip.

0 Kommentare

Oklahoma City took a ten-point lead in the first quarter in Chet Holmgren's comeback after a three-month break due to a pelvic fracture and controlled the game with aplomb over the rest of the way. Jalen Williams with 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 25 were the best scorers. Toronto also had to do without top scorer RJ Barrett in addition to Pöltl. New signing Brandon Ingram was also not yet involved in the game. Scottie Barnes scored 21 points in the Canadians' third defeat in a row.

The Raptors' next opponent will be the Houston Rockets away from home on Sunday. The fourth-placed team in the Western Conference has lost five games in a row recently.

Cleveland wins in Washington
The Cleveland Cavaliers, number one in the NBA East, won 134:124 at the Washington Wizards. Donovan Mitchell was responsible for 33 points. Even a career-best performance by Jordan Poole with 45 points was not enough for the NBA's bottom club from the US capital to secure its tenth win of the season. Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to a 135:127 win over the Utah Jazz. The guard scored 47 points.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf