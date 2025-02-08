Trump wants to revoke Biden’s security clearance

The fact that he has now also dismissed the head of the National Archives, Colleen Shogan, according to the Presidential Personnel Office, could be linked to Trump's document affair. The move is in line with a promise made by the Republican before he took office on January 20. The chief archivist is responsible for overseeing government documents. Trump had repeatedly criticized the agency after it alerted the Department of Justice to Trump's handling of classified documents in early 2022. The FBI eventually searched Trump's property in Florida. In this context, charges were then brought against the then ex-president.