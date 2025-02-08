Closing time soon
Insolvency seals the end for the cult Greek restaurant
The announcement that the restaurant would close on January 18 had once again caused a rush of guests - but now the end is sealed for a popular restaurant in Wels. Bankruptcy proceedings have been opened against the operator of the café-restaurant "Zum Kleinen Griechen". Closing time is the end of February.
For just over 30 years, the café-restaurant "Zum Kleinen Griechen" in Wels offered its guests a few hours' vacation without having to pack their bags: Alexander Sigiridis and his wife Maria and their team served gyros, souvláki, moussaka and more - and will continue to do so until February 28. But then it's over for good!
"The economic situation is anything but rosy. Unfortunately, there are fewer and fewer guests," Sigiridis revealed in an interview with the Krone at the beginning of January. At the time, he had named January 18 as the last day of opening. However, because so many regulars wanted to stop by again afterwards, the restaurant stayed open for longer.
Bankruptcy proceedings opened on February 6
Regardless of the rush of guests and their own plans, the economic situation is now making it difficult for the restaurant couple to decide whether to continue: On February 6, bankruptcy proceedings were opened against the restaurant operator. Almost at the same time as the Austrian Health Insurance Fund filed for insolvency as a creditor, the landlady Maria Sigiridis herself had also filed a petition.
When the bankruptcy proceedings were opened for the cult Greek restaurant, which will be open for the last time on February 28, five people were employed. The liquidator is Gudrun Truschner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.