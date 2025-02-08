Parties without end
Where in Vienna the footballers watch the Superbowl
The question of where to watch the Superbowl in Vienna is getting more and more answers. The number of Superbowl parties is increasing! The "Krone" knows where the players and coaches of Vienna's biggest teams and the President of the Football Association celebrate.
With the growing interest in American football, the number of Superbowl parties is also constantly increasing. The "mother" of all such celebrations in Vienna has always been held at the Hotel Marriott. Karl Wurm and the AFC Vienna Vikings are behind the event for the 27th time. "But I already watched the final there in 1986," reveals Michael Eschlböck. This year, the president of the Austrian Football Association (AFBÖ) will be commentating the game together with football expert Walter Reiterer at the Marriott.
He will therefore be absent from the party at the Ottakringer Brewery, where the AFBÖ is co-organizing the event for the first time ever. Sandro Platzgummer, who played with current Eagles running back Saquon Barkley for three years with the New York Giants, will be there. "Both events are cool in their own way, not competition, but complementary. It would be best to switch from one party to the other at half-time," jokes Eschlböck.
Once again, the ELF franchise of the Vienna Vikings is inviting more than 40 players and coaches to the METAstadt. There is room for up to 2000 guests. The Danube Dragons AFL team celebrates in the Admiral Arena in the Prater. The Premium Dancers set the mood. And Dragons President Uras Aslan has a special reason to celebrate: he is about to become a father for the first time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.