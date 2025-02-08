SCR Altach against Grazer AK – LIVE from 5pm

Bundesliga in the ticker:
Right at the start of spring, there is a basement duel in the Austrian Bundesliga. Bottom-placed Altach welcome GAK, who are two points ahead of them in the table, with both teams starting the spring with significant personnel changes. Hopes are high on both sides, as is optimism, and the first signs are expected. However, neither side wanted to know anything about a preliminary decision.
"Of course it's an explosive game, but it's not a deciding game," emphasized GAK coach Rene Poms. "It's a game of 16, and it's before the points are shared." His Altach counterpart Fabio Ingolitsch was almost eloquent. "We don't want to and won't talk about a final," explained the Salzburg native. His squad is embarking on its mission to avoid relegation with half a dozen new signings, including veterans Alexander Gorgon and Benedikt Zech as well as striker Marlon Mustapha. GAK have brought in five new players and, in the Hungarian Laszlo Kleinheisler, an experienced midfield driver.
Experience and patience
Some of them could be seen in a direct duel. Gorgon, who once moved from Austria to Rijeka and Pogon Szczecin, was "full of energy" and was "extremely optimistic" about the upcoming tasks in Austria. "There is a lot of quality there. I'm really surprised that we've scored so few points so far," said the 36-year-old. Ingolitsch assessed GAK - they drew 1-1 away from home under two other coaches in September - as "very difficult to play against" and "very nasty in a positive sense". "Like us, they'll put everything into it."
The 30-year-old Kleinheisler is expected to bring a similar level of experience to GAK as Gorgon. Because Hungary's team player didn't get a chance to play for Panathinaikos in the fall, Poms wants to give him "selective minutes for the time being". Patience is generally a virtue in demand. "Not everything will work perfectly right from the start, it has to come together," Poms pointed out. Nenad Bjelica's long-time "co" tried to take the pressure off his players. "The water in the Mur won't stop running if we come home with zero points on Saturday."
