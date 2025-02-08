Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A total of 33 businesses

Surf Opening: only one event in Burgenland

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 09:00

The cult event is growing - with locations in almost all federal states. In Burgenland, however, it is not Lake Neusiedl, but a municipality in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district.

0 Kommentare

Now that the Surf Opening has turned its back on Lake Neusiedl - with a few dissenting voices - it is now clear how the cult event will continue. As the organizers announced, various locations and businesses throughout Austria are planned to be on board for Surf Opening 2025.

A total of 33 establishments
On Friday, a total of 33 establishments were listed as taking part in the sports event. However, more may be added. A large number are located in the federal capital, including the New and Old Danube, where stand-up paddling, kayaking and wakeboarding are on offer, as well as the skate park in Penzing.

No location at Lake Neusiedl
With the exception of Vorarlberg, every federal state is represented with at least one location. These include Westfield SCS, Wörthersee, Zell am See, Wolfgangsee and Schwarzlsee. For Burgenland, Klingenbach is represented with the Wakeground. However, there is no location on the shores of Lake Neusiedl.

The organizers want to reveal what the program for the Surf Opening 2025 will look like at the beginning of March. They promise: "Together, we will create something completely new - for more surf vibes, more community and more sustainable action!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf