A total of 33 businesses
Surf Opening: only one event in Burgenland
The cult event is growing - with locations in almost all federal states. In Burgenland, however, it is not Lake Neusiedl, but a municipality in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district.
Now that the Surf Opening has turned its back on Lake Neusiedl - with a few dissenting voices - it is now clear how the cult event will continue. As the organizers announced, various locations and businesses throughout Austria are planned to be on board for Surf Opening 2025.
A total of 33 establishments
On Friday, a total of 33 establishments were listed as taking part in the sports event. However, more may be added. A large number are located in the federal capital, including the New and Old Danube, where stand-up paddling, kayaking and wakeboarding are on offer, as well as the skate park in Penzing.
No location at Lake Neusiedl
With the exception of Vorarlberg, every federal state is represented with at least one location. These include Westfield SCS, Wörthersee, Zell am See, Wolfgangsee and Schwarzlsee. For Burgenland, Klingenbach is represented with the Wakeground. However, there is no location on the shores of Lake Neusiedl.
The organizers want to reveal what the program for the Surf Opening 2025 will look like at the beginning of March. They promise: "Together, we will create something completely new - for more surf vibes, more community and more sustainable action!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.