Camel ride on the way to Almaty: “That was tough”

For 13 years, Gernot Thierschädl has not missed an international match of the Austrian national team apart from the Corona period. Even the most recent Nations League match in Almaty was not missed by the chairman of the national team fan club "GLBG Crew". Together with two other crew members from Bad Gleichenberg, the 35-year-old flew to Kazakhstan with a stopover in Dubai, including a camel ride: "From 32 degrees in the desert to minus two degrees and snowfall in the stadium - that was tough. But that's part of fan life." Just like car journeys to international matches in Moldova and Georgia, which were sometimes very adventurous.