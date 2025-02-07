33 Timetable changes
New “Busplus” for school and weekend services
After the semester break, a new bus timetable will come into effect on February 10. Only the industrial district will be "spared" a total of 33 changes. Otherwise, improvements have been made to connections to and from school and rail services.
Before pupils and parents start the summer semester after the vacations, it is worth taking a look at the Internet. From Monday, 33 changes will take effect on the more than 550 regional bus routes in Lower Austria. Only in the industrial district is it not worth visiting a digital route planner - these are available at AnachB.vor.at or routenplaner.vor.at - from the Eastern Region Transport Association, as everything will remain the same for the time being.
33 improvements followed by 300 changes in December
More than 300 changes have already been made with the Europe-wide timetable changeover on December 15, and now they are being tightened up. "The quality of public transport cannot be measured solely in terms of the number of kilometers travelled or the number of buses per inhabitant. The service must be adapted to the needs of Lower Austrians as intelligently and efficiently as possible," emphasize NÖVOG Managing Directors Wolfgang Schroll and Michael Hasenöhrl.
Changes in the regions
Improved transfer times to bus or train are the focus here. There will be the following changes on Monday:
- Central area: The Markersdorf elementary school stop will be integrated into the 485 bus route, which means that pupils from Prinzersdorf can now reach it by public transport. In addition, the stops Aggsbach Volksschule and Gemeindeamt will again be included in the plans for route 483.
- Waldviertel: Bus routes 757 and 758 are now better aligned with the Franz-Josefs-Bahn trains at weekends, so that five instead of the previous three transfer connections are possible on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Simultaneous journeys on line 758 will also make day trips to Gmünd and Freistadt in Upper Austria more attractive.
- Mostviertel: At weekends and on public holidays, all buses on routes 306-314 and 506-514 on route 650 will depart nine minutes later - at minute 31. This will ensure a smooth transfer between routes 654 and 650 and shorter waiting times for the train.
- Weinviertel: At the request of Gänserndorf, the southern stop Fuchsenwaldstraße on line 521 will be discontinued, but the Föhrenweg will continue to be served. Line 530 will start at the Wolkersdorf Wienerstraße (Ost) stop - except on school days for route 178. And on bus route 541 Siebenbrunn-Lassee, the rail connection will be improved.René Denk
