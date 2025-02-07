New “Busplus” for school and weekend services

33 improvements followed by 300 changes in December

More than 300 changes have already been made with the Europe-wide timetable changeover on December 15, and now they are being tightened up. "The quality of public transport cannot be measured solely in terms of the number of kilometers travelled or the number of buses per inhabitant. The service must be adapted to the needs of Lower Austrians as intelligently and efficiently as possible," emphasize NÖVOG Managing Directors Wolfgang Schroll and Michael Hasenöhrl.