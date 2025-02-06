The company was founded in Tel Aviv in 2019 with the participation of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. In 2024, it was sold to the private equity company AE from the USA. According to the Israeli portal "Ynetnews", Paragon sees itself as a victim in the matter. The company is the "scapegoat" for Meta's efforts to legally combat any breach of WhatsApp encryption, company insiders told the portal. Paragon is ready for a legal dispute with the tech giant.