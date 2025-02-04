Vanessa Herzog continues the season after all

"The races in Milwaukee felt much better than the races in Canada (Calgary) before that," said the athlete. "Realistically, though, we're half a second off the podium, and we need to make up that deficit by next season." Various tactical and technical variations will be tested at the World Cups in Tomaszow Mazowiecki in two weeks' time and in Heerenveen the following week - with a view to the 2026 Winter Games. "A medal at the Olympic Games is and remains my big goal and I'm ready to give it my all."