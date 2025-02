“That’s part of my story now”

"Krone": Matthias, if someone had told you two years ago in Bormio that you would be the forerunner in Saalbach - what would you have said?

Matthias Mayer: Good question (laughs). I definitely wouldn't have thought so back then. But two years is a long time, a lot has happened in between. The idea came out of a joke, then in the fall I thought to myself: why not, I could really do that.