Oldest bridegroom was 88, divorced at 91

The shortest marriage and the latest divorce

The statistics are also exciting when it comes to divorce: The youngest candidate was just 20 when she went before the divorce judge, the youngest man 21. According to the statistics, the oldest Tyrolean who had had enough of his marriage was already 91 years old at the time of the divorce, the oldest woman 86. The shortest marriage lasted just five months and 16 days. At the other end of the scale is a divorce after 64 years together. A total of 1109 marriages were divorced in Tyrol in 2023, which is a significant increase of 12.9 percent.