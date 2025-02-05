Extremes in statistics
Oldest bridegroom was 88, divorced at 91
Population statistics provide information about social developments and the average based on countless figures. However, they also contain extreme values that are astonishing. The "Krone" has found some in the Tyrol statistics.
The population is growing, people in the state are getting older, there have recently been more weddings and fewer births. These are some of the key figures from the Tyrolean population statistics that the state publishes every year. A huge mountain of figures that takes a lot of time to process. The most recent data is from 2023 and was published recently.
The many figures in the population statistics mostly describe an average value. In between, however, there is also data that is anything but average. The "Krone" has collected exciting extreme values:
The youngest and oldest bridal couples
What was normal in past centuries is now out of the norm: according to the statistics, the youngest bride in the country was 18 years old in the reporting period, as was the youngest groom. As unusual in the past as it is today: the oldest bride was 84 when she got married, while the oldest groom was already 88 on the much-quoted "most beautiful day of his life". The age difference between newlyweds is also sometimes large. The most recent record was 35 years. A 48-year-old and an 83-year-old stood at the altar.
The shortest marriage and the latest divorce
The statistics are also exciting when it comes to divorce: The youngest candidate was just 20 when she went before the divorce judge, the youngest man 21. According to the statistics, the oldest Tyrolean who had had enough of his marriage was already 91 years old at the time of the divorce, the oldest woman 86. The shortest marriage lasted just five months and 16 days. At the other end of the scale is a divorce after 64 years together. A total of 1109 marriages were divorced in Tyrol in 2023, which is a significant increase of 12.9 percent.
The youngest and the oldest mother
As reported, a 62-year-old woman recently gave birth in Tyrol. This makes her the oldest mother to give birth. The youngest mother gave birth to her child at the age of 14 years and five months, while the youngest father was 17 years and five months when his child was born. A total of 6766 babies were born.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
