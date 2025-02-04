Demo against the right
“Election was for the National Council, not the government”
According to the organizers, up to 15,000 participants are expected to attend the "Demo against the Right" in Vienna's city centre on Tuesday evening - exactly 25 years after the first black-blue government was inaugurated. The police expect short-term road closures and disruptions to streetcar traffic.
Friday, February 4, 2000: A Friday like any other, and yet it heralds a turning point in Austrian politics. In front of the Federal Chancellery in Vienna, a huge crowd of journalists and demonstrators waited for the new black-blue government to walk across the ice-cold Ballhausplatz to the Federal President for the inauguration. By order of the police, the government then had to make its way to the swearing-in ceremony via an underground passageway.
Memories of protests 25 years ago
For Kurto Wendt, co-organizer of the "Demo against the Right" planned for Tuesday, this moment is unforgettable. "The crowd was so loud that the government was forced to go underground," recalls Wendt, who was press spokesman for the "It's Thursday again" movement at the time. The demonstrators spontaneously moved on, occupied the Ministry of Social Affairs and threw files out of the windows.
A quarter of a century later, "It's Thursday again" once again calls for a large demonstration against a possible FPÖ-ÖVP coalition. Between 10,000 and 15,000 participants are expected, according to the organizers. In view of the current political situation, Wendt is combative: "Right-wing extremists have no place in a government - neither in 2000 nor in 2025. We were on the streets then and we are on the streets again today."
Traffic restrictions to be expected
According to the police, there will be short-term traffic closures and diversions in the assembly area. "A temporary restriction of individual traffic is to be expected in this area," says police spokeswoman Julia Schick. There could also be restrictions on the ring routes. Wiener Linien recommends that passengers use the subway instead and pay attention to announcements and notices.
History is repeating itself, albeit under new circumstances. Back then Jörg Haider led the FPÖ, today it is Herbert Kickl. Austria is a country that forgets quickly, criticizes Wendt. Not even six years have passed since the Ibiza video caused massive protests and 20,000 people demonstrated in front of the Hofburg with "Going to Ibiza".
Due to the demonstration, the D, 1, 2 and 71 ring routes can only be divided or diverted. Depending on the course of the demonstration, there may be various restrictions.
Wiener Linien Pressesprecherin Kathrin Schmidt
Concerns about setbacks for Austria
Wendt is particularly concerned about the possible policies of an FPÖ-led government. Refugees would be put at an even greater disadvantage, women's policies such as the so-called "stove premium" could be rolled back and marginalized groups - including queer and non-binary people - would face new restrictions.
"Kickl is stirring up racism, anti-Semitism and hatred," says Wendt in an interview with krone.at and warns against attacks on independent media. Even before the election, Kickl had announced that he would curtail the ORF, cut media funding and ally himself with Viktor Orbán. "We don't want a media landscape in which the FPÖ determines what is reported on and what is not."
The message from the organization and the demonstration participants is primarily aimed at the ÖVP: "We elected the National Council, not the government," emphasizes Wendt. A majority without the FPÖ is possible - "the ÖVP would just have to finally stop negotiating with right-wing extremists".
