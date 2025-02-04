“Election was for the National Council, not the government”

A quarter of a century later, "It's Thursday again" once again calls for a large demonstration against a possible FPÖ-ÖVP coalition. Between 10,000 and 15,000 participants are expected, according to the organizers. In view of the current political situation, Wendt is combative: "Right-wing extremists have no place in a government - neither in 2000 nor in 2025. We were on the streets then and we are on the streets again today."