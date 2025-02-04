People have more plastic particles in their bodies

Mice were less well oriented

Just recently, a group led by Haipeng Huang from the Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences in Beijing presented research findings according to which microplastics can potentially block blood vessels in the brains of mice. The affected mice moved less, were less able to orient themselves and had less stamina, according to the study. However, the results cannot be easily transferred from mice to humans due to differences in brain structure, according to the journal "Science Advances".