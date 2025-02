Alaba already back in Real’s starting eleven in the mega-hit

Real under pressure

According to the report, Rüdiger will miss Wednesday's cup game against Leganes, the LaLiga clash against city rivals and second-placed Atletico Madrid on Saturday and the first leg of the Champions League play-off against Manchester City on February 11. Alaba "will probably be in the starting eleven against Manchester. A challenge that was already looming, but has become almost imperative due to Rüdiger's injury," wrote the newspaper.