Family happiness chases away the shadow of the fatal bites

The high fence that was supposed to keep the "Staffs" inside is gone, a young fortune lives in the house in the village of Sebern in Naarn iim Mühlviertel, from which an unforgettable tragedy took its course one and a half years ago. Two women lived here with their dogs, three of which - "Elmo" and two bitches - had bitten their neighbor Herta A. (60) while out walking.