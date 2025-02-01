Should make a contribution
Drumbeat: ÖVP moves on the bank levy
The FPÖ and ÖVP appear to be moving a step closer together as planned. As the "Krone" has learned, the People's Party is approaching the Freedom Party on the sensitive issue of the bank levy. Agreement is likely to be reached on a contribution from the banks "for the people, but not for the state".
The FPÖ and ÖVP are likely to have cleared the first major hurdle towards a blue-black government pact. As the "Krone" newspaper has learned, the Blacks are likely to make concessions to FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and Co. on the bank levy. "It is the responsibility of the banks to make a contribution. However, this should be done sensibly and in such a way that it actually benefits people," says an insider. A bank contribution that merely generates government revenue and seeps into the budget is "outdated". Instead, innovative and creative approaches are needed.
The People's Party is said to be pursuing a different approach, namely a bank contribution consisting of three points:
- House builders should be supported with cheap loans to help them build their own homes - young people benefit from this and can fulfill their dream of owning their own home.
- The supply of cash in rural areas through ATMs, which are known to cost the banks something, must be guaranteed.
- Investments by companies, especially start-ups and the export industry, should be supported . This ensures growth and prosperity.
The corresponding model of the People's Party would significantly exceed the potential revenue of 200 million euros previously reported from such a levy. However, the ÖVP does not want to officially confirm the black plans for the time being.
