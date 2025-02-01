Drumbeat: ÖVP moves on the bank levy

The FPÖ and ÖVP are likely to have cleared the first major hurdle towards a blue-black government pact. As the "Krone" newspaper has learned, the Blacks are likely to make concessions to FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and Co. on the bank levy. "It is the responsibility of the banks to make a contribution. However, this should be done sensibly and in such a way that it actually benefits people," says an insider. A bank contribution that merely generates government revenue and seeps into the budget is "outdated". Instead, innovative and creative approaches are needed.