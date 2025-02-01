Willingen:
Secret victory gives Tschofenig self-confidence
Austria's ski jumpers have been waiting 15 years for a victory in the individual competition in Willingen. The mixed team celebrated second place on Friday.
With his biggest hit "Flugzeuge im Bauch", Oli P. fired up the athletes and fans at the opening ceremony in Willingen yesterday. The small winter sports resort is not only known for the largest large hill in the Ski Jumping World Cup, the organizers are expecting around 50,000 spectators at the cult event this weekend in Hesse.
Last victory 15 years ago
Perhaps this song will spur Austria's eagles on in particular. On the Mühlenkopf ski jump of all places, things are not going according to plan for red-white-red. Gregor Schlierenzauer secured the last individual victory 15 years ago. The ÖSV team has never had such a long dry spell on any other World Cup hill.
Tour king Daniel Tschofenig was already filling up with confidence for the "Mission Impossible" yesterday. Together with teammates Lisa Eder, Jan Hörl and Jacqueline Seifriedsberger, the 22-year-old from Carinthia took second place in the mixed team competition behind winners Norway: "It's cool to mix it up with the ladies. And it's great to start a weekend with a place on the podium."
Above all, looking at the results list with a secret victory brought a smile to the World Cup leader's face. "Tschofe" would have won an individual ranking ahead of Norway's André Johan Forfang with his jumps of 136 and 140 meters: "I still have a bit of potential. The first jump was good, but the second was a little too early. That costs a few meters on this hill."
Hörl is waiting for the right rhythm
As happy as Jan Hörl was about second place ("a podium is a podium, we can be happy with that"), the man from Salzburg was still struggling with his own performance: "I haven't found the right rhythm yet."
Hörl would do well to get a few tips from head coach Andreas Widhölzl, the Tyrolean celebrated two victories on the Mühlenkopf hill in one weekend 25 years ago.
Weather plays along
The weather forecast should also give the local skiers a boost. "It's not raining, it's not windy. Willingen is looking good again for the first time in a long time," says ski flying champion Stefan Kraft, hoping for fair conditions.
In addition to the men's competition, there are also two individual events on the women's program. However, the ÖSV girls have no big score to settle with Willingen. After a ten-year break, Seifriedsberger flew to her second World Cup victory there last year, but she wasn't entirely happy with her jumps in yesterday's mixed competition: "I didn't quite get flying."
