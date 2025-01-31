99ers lost
Huber’s hat-trick was not enough against the Red Jackets
Defeat after overtime for the team from Graz! A gift from the former goalie was not enough, as the "Witcher" held his own in the decisive phase.
Klagenfurt was still a good surface for SK Sturm on Wednesday, while the Graz 99ers slipped up against the KAC in the Carinthian capital on Friday evening.
Three early goals conceded
Without the injured trio of Holzer, Zündel and Haudum and still without new signing Harper, the goal siren blared after just 55 seconds: Mathias From gave the KAC a remarkable lead from the turn.
Nick Petersen (13) and Thomas Hundertpfund (16) increased the lead to 3:0 early on, giving rise to fears of a debacle and forcing an early timeout from head coach Harry Lange. This did not fail to have the desired effect: Paul Huber (18) brought the 99ers back into contention.
Former Witcher blundered
And a quarter of an hour later caused a shocked silence in the sold-out Heidi Horten Arena! KAC goalie Sebastian Dahm shaved over the glass on a trip, Huber only had to slide it into the empty net, the "Witcher" had brought his former club right back into the game with a blunder. The game went into overtime after Huber shocked the KAC for the third time that evening with 46 seconds remaining - when Jonas Gunnarsson had already left the 99ers goal.
Defeat in the penalty shootout
In overtime, the Grazer swallowed another From goal, which was disallowed for offside after a challenge by Lange. Dahm made up for his mistake in the penalty shootout, saving all three shots, while Obersteiner secured the KAC victory. After three recent victories for Graz, there was another setback. On Sunday, a home win against bottom team Innsbruck (17:30) is a must.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.