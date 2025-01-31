Huber’s hat-trick was not enough against the Red Jackets

Former Witcher blundered

And a quarter of an hour later caused a shocked silence in the sold-out Heidi Horten Arena! KAC goalie Sebastian Dahm shaved over the glass on a trip, Huber only had to slide it into the empty net, the "Witcher" had brought his former club right back into the game with a blunder. The game went into overtime after Huber shocked the KAC for the third time that evening with 46 seconds remaining - when Jonas Gunnarsson had already left the 99ers goal.