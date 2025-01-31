"Holy manhunt"
School wardens in Linz’s compulsory schools on the hunt for the cross
The sudden absence of Christian symbols in four compulsory schools in Linz has now brought the responsible municipal department onto the scene. They have sent an e-mail to the school wardens asking for help. Their mission: to track down the missing crosses.
In some schools in Linz - as reported - the house blessing is currently hanging askew because the legally required crosses are not hanging.
Although a cross must be displayed in every classroom, there are suddenly empty spaces on the wall in some classrooms. During the mayoral election, previous reports of the absence of the Christian symbol were confirmed after rooms in compulsory schools were used as polling stations. These included MS 23 in Ebelsberg, MS 10 Löwenfeldschule, MS 26 Hüttnerschule, as well as VS 35 Siemensschule and Mozartschule (VS 4).
"Symbol of our religion"
The head of the FP in Linz, Michael Raml, reacted angrily: "The cross stands for charity and hope and must be preserved as a symbol of our religion as well as our customs. Under no circumstances should we sacrifice our values on the altar of a small, woke minority. Dietmar Prammer, who is responsible for the school system, must immediately ensure compliance with applicable laws." The latter thanked the Freedom Party member for pointing this out and promised to act.
Magistrate called for a "holy manhunt" by email
Which is what happened. The designated SP mayor turned the matter into a case for the responsible municipal department, which in turn sent an email to the school wardens calling for a "holy manhunt". The mission: to track down the suddenly missing crosses in the school. If they can no longer be found, they are asked to report them so that replacements can be purchased immediately.
