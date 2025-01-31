School wardens in Linz’s compulsory schools on the hunt for the cross

"Symbol of our religion"

The head of the FP in Linz, Michael Raml, reacted angrily: "The cross stands for charity and hope and must be preserved as a symbol of our religion as well as our customs. Under no circumstances should we sacrifice our values on the altar of a small, woke minority. Dietmar Prammer, who is responsible for the school system, must immediately ensure compliance with applicable laws." The latter thanked the Freedom Party member for pointing this out and promised to act.