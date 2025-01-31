1x it took longer
Government formation heading for record length
More than four months have passed since the National Council elections on September 29, but a new government is still not in sight. Only once in the history of the Second Republic - 62 years ago! - did it take longer to form a government after an election.
If the blue-black coalition negotiations do not proceed surprisingly quickly and the new ministers take office by next Wednesday, the previous record duration will also be surpassed.
Duration of 129 days record
The longest government formation since 1945 took a total of 129 days: After the election on November 18, 1962, negotiations between the ÖVP and SPÖ dragged on for months before the two parties finally reluctantly agreed - one last time before the phase of sole governments - on a new edition of the Grand Coalition.
The government under Federal Chancellor Alfons Gorbach (ÖVP) was finally appointed by Federal President Adolf Schärf on March 27, 1963.
Second-longest duration broken
The current government formation process reached day 124 on January 31, breaking the record for the second-longest duration to date as of midnight.
Twenty-five years ago, it took a total of 124 days before the first black-blue coalition took office. The complicated initial situation after the election on October 3, 1999 has parallels to the current situation: The SPÖ, which had the most votes, ruled out a coalition with the FPÖ, which came second for the first time, while the third-ranked ÖVP wanted to go into opposition.
Weeks of coalition negotiations between the SPÖ and ÖVP failed, then things happened in a flash. Just two weeks later, on February 4, the first black-blue coalition under ÖVP leader Wolfgang Schüssel was sworn in.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.