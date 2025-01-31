Vorteilswelt
1x it took longer

Government formation heading for record length

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 09:33

More than four months have passed since the National Council elections on September 29, but a new government is still not in sight. Only once in the history of the Second Republic - 62 years ago! - did it take longer to form a government after an election.

If the blue-black coalition negotiations do not proceed surprisingly quickly and the new ministers take office by next Wednesday, the previous record duration will also be surpassed.

Duration of 129 days record
The longest government formation since 1945 took a total of 129 days: After the election on November 18, 1962, negotiations between the ÖVP and SPÖ dragged on for months before the two parties finally reluctantly agreed - one last time before the phase of sole governments - on a new edition of the Grand Coalition.

Julius Raab (3rd from right) with the delegation of Adolf Schärf, Leopold Figl, Bruno Kreisky and Ludwig Steiner on April 15, 1955 (Bild: Archiv Steiner/APA)
Julius Raab (3rd from right) with the delegation of Adolf Schärf, Leopold Figl, Bruno Kreisky and Ludwig Steiner on April 15, 1955
(Bild: Archiv Steiner/APA)

The government under Federal Chancellor Alfons Gorbach (ÖVP) was finally appointed by Federal President Adolf Schärf on March 27, 1963.

Second-longest duration broken
The current government formation process reached day 124 on January 31, breaking the record for the second-longest duration to date as of midnight.

Twenty-five years ago, it took a total of 124 days before the first black-blue coalition took office. The complicated initial situation after the election on October 3, 1999 has parallels to the current situation: The SPÖ, which had the most votes, ruled out a coalition with the FPÖ, which came second for the first time, while the third-ranked ÖVP wanted to go into opposition.

Weeks of coalition negotiations between the SPÖ and ÖVP failed, then things happened in a flash. Just two weeks later, on February 4, the first black-blue coalition under ÖVP leader Wolfgang Schüssel was sworn in.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

