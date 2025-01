The most expensive house was sold on Lake Attersee

Well done to those who can afford it. Between July and September 2024, there was once again some movement on the domestic real estate market. This is shown by a look at the land registers, which the experts from IMMOunited and willhaben always do. A detached house in Unterach am Attersee changed hands for a whole 3.5 million euros, making it the most expensive residential property in Upper Austria. The house was comparatively cheap, as someone in Kitzbühel - the data is of course confidential - put a whopping 6.81 million euros on the table for a detached house.